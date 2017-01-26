High Commission celebrates 68th Republic day

Update: 4:12PM MORE than 100 people gathered at the residence of India's High Commissioner to Fiji in Tamavua today to celebrate India's 68th Republic Day.
India's
High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal reminded them of the important
relationship that Indian and Fijian government shared.
"Our
foreign policy is based on respect for the independence of other countries and
the pursuit of international peace," Mr Sapkal said.
"India and
Fiji share very close and strong bonds historically and India is a partner of
Fiji's development process," he said.
He added as India takes great pride in their own achievements, it also celebrates
Fiji's growth path.