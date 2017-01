/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort staff are preparing for a weight loss competition. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:40PM OUTRIGGER Fiji Beach Resort general manager Peter Hopgood has launched a new contest challenging staff at the resort to lose a combined 300kg over 12 weeks.

The contest began on January 9 and staff had undergone medical and physical checks and provided dietary advice.

The participants are awarded $5 for each kilo lost and the individual with the highest percentage weight loss in a week receives $100.

The biggest loser wins an all inclusive five-night holiday at Castaway Island.