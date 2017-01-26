Ministry focus on employment opportunities for youths

Update: 3:28PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports is focused on youth development with particular emphasis on a few key areas that will ensure employment.
While opening the Western
Division Youth Conference at the Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka, Youth and Sports
permanent secretary Alison Burchell said these
include training in agriculture and carpentry.
It also includes training for women mainly in
massage, cooking, baking and beauty treatments under the banner of
multi-skills, training in small boat engine repair, boat masters and seeds of success,
project management, financial literacy in our empowerment and training in music
specifically marching band, dance band, meke and sigidrigi.
The conference was attended by
youths and groups from Nadroga Navosa to the Ra province.