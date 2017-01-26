Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Thursday 26 January

Ministry focus on employment opportunities for youths

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Update: 3:28PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports is focused on youth development with particular emphasis on a few key areas that will ensure employment.

While opening the Western Division Youth Conference at the Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka, Youth and Sports permanent secretary Alison Burchell said these include training in agriculture and carpentry.

It also includes training for women mainly in massage, cooking, baking and beauty treatments under the banner of multi-skills, training in small boat engine repair, boat masters and seeds of success, project management, financial literacy in our empowerment and training in music specifically marching band, dance band, meke and sigidrigi.

The conference was attended by youths and groups from Nadroga Navosa to the Ra province.








