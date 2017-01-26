Fijiana team to 7s world series named

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:18PM THE Telecom Fijiana team to the 2017 HSBC Women's 7s World Series in Sydney was announced by the Fiji Rugby Union this morning.

Head coach Iliesa Tanivula said the players had worked hard in the training.

"The girls have sacrificed their family time over the festive season to do the hard yards.

"It was not easy but it is something that's got to be done. The training sessions were tough, and ending up at the sand dunes at the end of each week was a killer but they kept edging on," Tanivula said.

The Telecom Fijiana team will depart our shores for Sydney on Monday, 30 January, 2016.



Team: Asinate Savu, Priscilla Siata, Miriama Naiobasali, Talica Vodo, Merewai Cumu, Jiowana Sauto, Ana Maria Roqica, Viniana Riwai, Tima Ravisa, Rusila Nagasau, Lavenia Tinai, Rejieli Daveuwa, Ana Maria Naimasi