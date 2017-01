/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image NRL development officer John Jewiss (left) and development officer Etonia Naiwasetawa of Fiji National Rugby League during the press conference in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:14PM CLOSE to 60 local rugby league coaches will be part of the coaching conference organized by Fiji National Rugby League.

The conference will be held at Vodafone Arena in Suva tomorrow.

The purpose of the conference is to upskill the coaches so they can teach the players at the club level.

This will make the work easier for the national coach Michael Potter.

The conference will start at 9am.