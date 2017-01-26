Biggest drug trial underway in High court

Update: 2:59PM FIJI's biggest marijuana drug trial is currently underway at the High Court in Suva.
Waisea
Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca are currently on trial before Justice Salesi
Temo.
The two are
charged for one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs namely marijuana
weighing 160 kilograms.
The two
were alleged to have unlawfully cultivated more than 400 marijuana plants from
a farm at Nabulini village in Wainibuka in January 2015.
While giving evidence today Investigating Officer for the case, Sergeant Marika Bavou said the two
accused persons had freely admitted in their caution interviews that the drugs belonged to
them.
The trial
continues before Justice Temo this afternoon.