Biggest drug trial underway in High court

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Waisake Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca being escorted to the Suva High Court this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:59PM FIJI's biggest marijuana drug trial is currently underway at the High Court in Suva.

Waisea Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca are currently on trial before Justice Salesi Temo.

The two are charged for one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs namely marijuana weighing 160 kilograms.

The two were alleged to have unlawfully cultivated more than 400 marijuana plants from a farm at Nabulini village in Wainibuka in January 2015.

While giving evidence today Investigating Officer for the case, Sergeant Marika Bavou said the two accused persons had freely admitted in their caution interviews that the drugs belonged to them.

The trial continues before Justice Temo this afternoon.