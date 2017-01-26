Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Thursday 26 January

Intensive dialogue at youth conference

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Update: 2:37PM CLOSE to 100 youths attended the Western Division Youth Conference in Lautoka today.

This is part of the annual youth conference being held in various parts of the country.

The meeting was opened by Ministry for Youth and Sports permanent secretary Alison Burchell.

She said the conference provided a forum for intensive dialogue for the ministry as it plans for the 2017-2018 financial year.

"This conference is being held simultaneously across the four divisions and it holds special importance as it is being held at a time of significant growth and progress on a national scale," she said.

The theme of the conference was 'Propelling the Vibrancy of Youth'.








