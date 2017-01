/ Front page / News

Update: 1:43PM STUDENTS of Lovu Sangam School no longer have to study in cramped spaces after the Japanese Embassy funded the construction of four new classrooms.

The project which cost about $175,250 took about a year to complete.

The classrooms were opened by Japanese ambassador Takuji Hanatani this morning.

He said the project was funded through the Grassroots Human Security Projects Program.