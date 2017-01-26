Counseling to help rebuild lives for Qamea villagers

Update: 1:38PM A TRAUMA counseling program was conducted by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation on Qamea island early this month to help free the villagers from fear.
The
Ministry stated the counseling program was an opportunity to reassess the
plight of villagers following the landslide.
In a
statement, the ministry said that it also helped rebuild the lives of
villagers, some who were displaced when the assessment teams arrived on the
island.
"The major
challenges faced by the people of Qamea were the disruption in Water supply and
the occurrence of flash flooding," the ministry said.
"For the
victims of the landslide their greatest fear was the danger of another
landslide occurring and having to live with the aftermath and the future
security of their families."