Update: 1:33PM ENHANCING trade capacities of the Pacific is essential to promote economic growth in providing sustainable livelihoods for the people of the region.
The remark
was made by European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs
while opening a trade workshop at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva today.
With the
theme Enhance trade capacities of Pacific Agribusiness and improve access to
international markets, the workshop culminates the successful ending of the
project ACP-EUTBT Programme.
The ACP-EU
TBT Programme is a trade-related technical assistance programme funded by the
10th European Development Fund and implemented in partnership with the ACP
Secretariat.
The
workshop covers a range of items, including lessons learnt in assisting local
agribusiness SMEs, the role of certification bodies in the region, requirements
for exporting fruits and vegetables to regional markets as well as the effects
of food and safety requirements on Pacific businesses.
The
workshop, which is organised by the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organisation
(PIPSO), is attended by representatives from the ACP-EU TBT Programme, the
European Union, the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Health in Fiji, the
Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Forestry and Fisheries in Tonga and
representatives of the private sector.