Update: 1:33PM ENHANCING trade capacities of the Pacific is essential to promote economic growth in providing sustainable livelihoods for the people of the region.

The remark was made by European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs while opening a trade workshop at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva today.

With the theme Enhance trade capacities of Pacific Agribusiness and improve access to international markets, the workshop culminates the successful ending of the project ACP-EUTBT Programme.

The ACP-EU TBT Programme is a trade-related technical assistance programme funded by the 10th European Development Fund and implemented in partnership with the ACP Secretariat.

The workshop covers a range of items, including lessons learnt in assisting local agribusiness SMEs, the role of certification bodies in the region, requirements for exporting fruits and vegetables to regional markets as well as the effects of food and safety requirements on Pacific businesses.

The workshop, which is organised by the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organisation (PIPSO), is attended by representatives from the ACP-EU TBT Programme, the European Union, the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Health in Fiji, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Forestry and Fisheries in Tonga and representatives of the private sector.