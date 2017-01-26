Fiji Time: 2:03 PM on Thursday 26 January

Historic timber treatment plant launch in Kadavu

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Update: 1:15PM FIJI'S first-ever self-contained mobile timber treatment plant was launched at Vunisea in Kadavu today.

While officiating at the launch this morning Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said this was a historic occasion for Kadavu and for maritime communities all throughout the country.

He said over the next six months, the new treatment plant will be available to treat timber so that it can resist the decay from rot and insects that is caused over time.

"So from this day on, the treated timber you use to build your homes and your community will be more resilient and more valuable, and you will not have to draw as often upon your own forestry resources," Mr Bainimarama said.

He said Kadavu is now leading our nation as the first community to welcome such a project.








