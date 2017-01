/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sanjay Lal Kaba has been appointed as a director for ATH. Picture: Supplied

Update: 12:52PM AMALGAMATED Telecom Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Sanjay Lal Kaba as director.

In a statement yesterday, ATH said pursuant to their Articles of Association, Mr Kaba was a Fiji National Provident Fund nominee to the ATH Board.

He is also currently the board director for FNPF.

Mr Kaba has extensive experience in engineering and project management.

His wealth of experience, ATH said, would provide valuable input to the ATH board.