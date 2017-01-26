FNPF member forum to begin today

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:39PM THE first of the four public forums to help members of the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) understand the benefits of their superannuation fund will take place this afternoon.

The forum will be held at the FNPF Member Services, Downtown Boulevard, Suva

According to the FNPF Chief Operating Officer Jaoji Koroi, the laws which govern then nations only superannuation fund require the board hold annual member forums.

The member forums are to update members and pensioners on the financial performance of the FNPF in the past financial year as well as inform them of the future outlook and key activities for the next financial year.

"The annual member forum has been conducted every year since 2012. This year would be the fifth consecutive Forum that the Fund has conducted," Mr Koroi said.