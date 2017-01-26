Fiji Time: 2:04 PM on Thursday 26 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FNPF member forum to begin today

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Update: 12:39PM THE first of the four public forums to help members of the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) understand the benefits of their superannuation fund will take place this afternoon.

The forum will be held at the FNPF Member Services, Downtown Boulevard, Suva

According to the FNPF Chief Operating Officer Jaoji Koroi, the laws which govern then nations only superannuation fund require the board hold annual member forums.

The member forums are to update members and pensioners on the financial performance of the FNPF in the past financial year as well as inform them of the future outlook and key activities for the next financial year.

"The annual member forum has been conducted every year since 2012. This year would be the fifth consecutive Forum that the Fund has conducted," Mr Koroi said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Vehicle falls into Rewa River
  2. Sevens hit-out
  3. Youth labelled 'public threat,' residents live in fear
  4. Israeli PM cancels Fiji trip
  5. FLP's poll stance
  6. Child dies from hot spring bath burns
  7. Airport extension highlighted
  8. Time out for 7s gladiators
  9. Irish nun celebrates 100th birthday
  10. New look FSC board

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)