Alleged rape case file still with police

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:18PM THE investigation of the alleged rape in a prison institution remains under the police care.

This was confirmed by Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro who clarified that the case file has not been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution's office.

Ms Naisoro had earlier said that the file was sent to DPP's office for sanctioning.

"Miscommunication of the status of the investigation led to the error and we apologise for the inconvenience caused," she said.

The case involves an inmate, a woman, who was allegedly raped by a correction's officer at the Vaturekuka Centre in Labasa last year.