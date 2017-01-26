Fiji Time: 2:04 PM on Thursday 26 January

Alleged rape case file still with police

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Update: 12:18PM THE investigation of the alleged rape in a prison institution remains under the police care.

This was confirmed by Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro who  clarified that the case file has not been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution's office.

Ms Naisoro had earlier said that the file was sent to DPP's office for sanctioning.

"Miscommunication of the status of the investigation led to the error and we apologise for the inconvenience caused," she said.

The case involves an inmate, a woman, who was allegedly raped by a correction's officer at the Vaturekuka Centre in Labasa last year.








