+ Enlarge this image Osea Kolinisau in control for Fiji against England during a friendly match at Ian Galloway Park in Wellington. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 11:26AM THE national Vodafone 7s players will have a rest today after a grueling four sets of friendly games against England yesterday.

Skipper Osea Kolinisau will attend the captain's photo session with other team captain's later today.

The players are expected to train tomorrow where coach Gareth Baber selects his final 12 members team for this weekend's HSBC Wellington 7s.