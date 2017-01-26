Fiji Time: 2:04 PM on Thursday 26 January

Vehicle falls into Rewa River

MAIKELI SERU
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Update: 10:12AM POLICE in Nausori are trying to pull out a vehicle, believed to be a 4WD belonging to a businessman which fell into the Rewa River at about 4am this morning.

Police officers at the scene said the businessman was on his way to Nausori Town from his residence near Waila when his vehicle veered off the road near Dilkusha High School. 

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the businessman who resides at Waila owns a towing company and  was on his way to the company yard in Nadera.

She said the man managed to jump out in time and escaped being hurt. 








