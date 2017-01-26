Vehicle falls into Rewa River

Update: 10:12AM POLICE in Nausori are trying to pull out a vehicle, believed to be a 4WD belonging to a businessman which fell into the Rewa River at about 4am this morning.
Police
officers at the scene said the businessman was on his way to Nausori Town from
his residence near Waila when his vehicle veered off the road near Dilkusha
High School.
Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the businessman who resides at Waila owns a towing
company and was on his way to the company yard in Nadera.
She said the man managed to
jump out in time and escaped being hurt.