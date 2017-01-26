Yaqona prices soar

/ Front page / News

RAIN experienced in the Northern Division has not helped in bringing about any changes to the price of yaqona.

After Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston hit Fiji last year, the price of yaqona has remained high with a kilogram of waka selling at $80 to $100.

Yesterday, yaqona vendors at Labasa market shared the challenges they faced over the past year.

Ashwant Prasad said rain last year and in the beginning of this year had affected the supply of yaqona and he had lost out on customers.

Mr Prasad said he has not been able to get customers like he used to in the past.

"Even the customers we have no longer buy in bulk and this affects our income," he said,

"We buy $30 to $40 per kg of cut piece and lewena costs us $40 to $50 while waka costs us $80 to $100 and it's too much for us," he said.

Another yaqona seller, Kelemedi Lewai, said he had also lost customers.

"I only wish things would return to normal," he said.