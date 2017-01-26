Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Thursday 26 January

LTA keeps a tab on buses

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, January 26, 2017

BUSES in the country are checked and monitored by the Land Transport Authority on an annual basis, says the authority's acting chief executive officer, Aptinko Vaurasi.

He made the comments while responding to questions on the condition of buses in the country.

"LTA carries out the fleet check on an annual basis to ascertain which ones are in operation and those that are not," he said.

He said LTA had issued warnings to bus companies to change or upgrade their fleet.

"Yes, several bus companies have been issued warnings and a few were suspended for non-compliance," he said.

In the past, LTA had worked hand in hand with the Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) to deal with bus conditions.

Mr Vaurasi said LTA was in the process of reviewing guidelines with the FBOA.

"We work very closely with FBOA and we are currently reviewing the guidelines again for better service delivery," he said.

A major focus for the LTA will be addressing issues involving e-ticketing with bus companies.








