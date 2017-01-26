Fiji Time: 2:03 PM on Thursday 26 January

Call to relook speed limit

Mere Naleba
Thursday, January 26, 2017

LAMI Town Council, Fiji Roads Authority and the Land Transport Authority will soon meet to discuss the speed limit for the town.

The issue of cars speeding along the Queens Rd — especially in the Lami area — was an area of concern for Lami residents who informed Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama of their concerns during a talanoa session on Tuesday.

Council's special administrator Jasper Singh and the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar, were part of the talanoa session

During the session, Lami resident Joe Rodan Sr said with the park located beside the road, the safety of park users was paramount.

Mr Rodan said it was important for the authorities to relook at the speed limit and ensure drivers travelling along the Queens Rd were mindful of children and other park users.

"Cars travel along this stretch very fast, and we know that because we live along this road. Sometimes drivers speed up and down this road and we fear for the safety of children using this park," he said.

"We're asking if the relevant authorities can do something about the speed limit in the area."

Mr Bainimarama said the comments were noted and it was a good point raised by Mr Rodan.

FRA representative Jese Morgan informed those present at the talanoa session that FRA would meet with LTA and council representatives regarding the issue.








