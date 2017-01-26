Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Thursday 26 January

Bus shelter, road humps for village

Mere Naleba
Thursday, January 26, 2017

RESIDENTS of Kalekana in Lami may soon see a bus shelter and road humps constructed in their area for the safety of schoolchildren.

On Tuesday, Kalekana Village headman Taniela Lui asked the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a talanoa session for a bus shelter to be constructed in the area for schoolchildren who braved the rain waiting for school buses.

Mr Lui also requested road humps be put in place to ensure children were safe while crossing the road and even while waiting for school buses.

Speaking in iTaukei, Mr Lui said they had cases where schoolchildren had been victims of road accidents because of speeding drivers.

He said there were even cases where those waiting for buses got hit by vehicles that veered off the road and on to the footpath.

Mr Lui told Mr Bainimarama and other government officials present that the only way to ensure drivers reduced their speed limit when travelling through Kalekana Village was the construction of road humps.

He said it was difficult for villagers of Kalekana because houses were on both sides of the road.

Fiji Roads Authority representative Jese Morgan told Mr Lui that a bus shelter would be built in the area.

Mr Morgan said the authority would meet with relevant stakeholders to discuss the issue of road humps.








