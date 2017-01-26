'I don't think my love for music will ever die' — ROMULO KASANAYAVA

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Romulo Kasanayava serenades his wife, Monika, outside their Naisoso, Nadi home. Picture: MARGARET WISE

WHILE most youngsters growing up in Galoa Village, Serua in the '40s and '50s were content with rural living, Romulo Kasanayava dreamt of a life filled with music and song.

Despite his keen interest in all things musical, there was no one in the village who played an instrument, let alone owned one.

So he saved up some cash doing odd jobs around Pacific Harbour and bought himself a guitar.

"It was a beautiful Hofner and it cost me five pounds, no one could teach me so I listened to the radio and taught myself," the now 70-year-old Naisoso, Nadi resident said.

"I would listen to the radio for hours trying to work out the chords for all the popular songs at that time — The Beatles, Cliff Richard and all the others.

"As I learnt the chords, I also crammed the lyrics and this was how I taught myself to sing as well."

When he turned 15, Romulo formed his first band.

"We were known as Midnight Movers and the whole group was made up of boys from Galoa.

"I played guitar and sang, rhythm guitarist was a guy called Joe Vesikara, Berenado Vunibobo — namesake of the famous politician — was on bass guitar and our drummer was Seveci Naivua.

"Our first gigs were in the rubbish halls around Galoa, Lepanoni and all the surrounding villages and settlements.

"The money was not that good but we just loved music so much we didn't care."

In the early '60s, musical instruments and sound systems were hard to come by.

Romulo heard about a company in Suva that hired out speakers and amplifiers and made the two-hour journey on the then dusty Queens Rd to see if it was possible to hire a set.

The company was called Deans Radio.

"Looking back — and now we can laugh about it — but back in those days it was normal. Deans hired out an amp that had four channels but the amp had to be powered by a car battery."

The Galoa man struck a deal and hired a set.

"And those days because there was not much transport around, I had to stroll through the streets of Suva with the amp, speakers and car battery and catch a bus from the bus station to Galoa.

"It was a bit of a struggle but there was no madua (shame). The thrill of playing music through a proper sound system was so great."

While doing the rubbish hall circuit, Romulo was approached by jazz-fusion guitarist Robert Verma to play at a venue called The Menzies Club.

"It was something big for us because Robert was very well known and when he asked us to go and play at The Menzies Club, I knew that the Midnight Movers was on the right track."

At the time, Verma was performing at the Flagship Beachcomber Hotel (now The Pearl) with jazz legend Tom Mawi and the Rabaka brothers — bass guitarist Marika and drummer Ben.

The Midnight Movers performed at The Menzies Club until the venue closed in the mid-70s.

After losing a regular gig, the group went back to performing at special occasions like weddings and birthdays until they met a Catholic priest called Father Peter Carde.

"He used to organise dances at the church hall in Lomeri and when we finished at The Menzies Club, Fr Carde asked us to play there.

"He told us that if he had not become a Catholic priest, he would have become a rugby player. He was tall and very strong and the people around Lomeri and Galoa were scared of him.

"Fr Carde was also very strict. All the men who came to the dances had to wear neckties and they had to treat and speak to the women very respectfully otherwise, he would escort you out himself."

The Midnight Movers became a household name along the Pacific Coast.

The group performed all over the area, from Namosi to Navua.

"We even went across to Beqa and Yanuca Islands and travelled as far as the Fishermen's Lodge in Togalevu which is now a naval base.

"We also played at Naboro and so many other places. At that time we used to get paid about 100 pounds and that was big money in those days."

In 1962, Romulo met Monika Damudamu and decided to tie the knot.

It was more than a marriage. Romulo lived for music and Monika loved live music.

So they used to sit around the tanoa many a night singing classic iTaukei and English songs that were popular at the time.

During a lull in the music business, Romulo decided to spend his days taking care of the priests at Lomeri.

He would potter around the priests property and cook meals for them.

In fact it was Monika's brother, Sirilo Damudamu, and a Catholic priest, Fr Tito Daurewa, who pushed Romulo to leave familiar territory in 1970 and venture westwards to the Reef Lodge, now known as the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort & Spa.

"It was hard at first because Galoa, Pacific Harbour and Navua were places that I had grown up in and playing music there had given me a very comfortable life.

"But I also knew that if I didn't go out and play with other musicians, I would not grow musically.

"Fr Tito told me to go to the Reef Lodge, not to worry about anything and to take up the job there."

At the Korotogo property, Romulo joined guitarists and vocalists Sirilo Damudamu, Tom Baba, Semi Qoli, Waqa and Petero Erenavula.

"They did not have a drummer. Instead there were two congas in the front of the band and whoever felt like playing some percussion could drop the guitar and start tapping away."

When The Platters, together with Litia Daveta who took the stage name Esther King, toured Fiji in the mid '70s, the group stayed at the Reef Lodge.

Romulo said it was a big thrill for the Reef Lodge band members to meet and rub shoulders with a band that was so renowned.

"One of the band members really spent a lot of time with us, I don't remember his name but he was an Englishman and he played the keyboards. When The Platters came they did not bring their whole band so their keyboard player asked the manager at the Reef Lodge at the time, Ratu Ilaitia Vuiyasawa, to find Fiji's best guitarist, bass player and drummer."

He travelled to Suva and got jazz great Tom Mawi, bassist Rupeni Davui and drummer Sakiusa Bulicokocoko.

After a few rehearsals The Platters travelled down the Queens Rd to the then Fijian Resort (now Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa) to play their first gig.

"When they got back from the Fijian we were all excited to know how the performance went.

"The English keyboard player came up to Ratu Ilaitia and asked if Sakiusa could be replaced on the drums.

"When Ratu asked him why, he said 'he's too rough! He broke the snare and kick drum!'

We just all burst out laughing because everyone in the music industry in Fiji knew that Sakiusa was a very hard hitter and he had a reputation for breaking drum skins."

Romulo played around the Western Division at hotels and even ventured across to the Mamanuca Group of Islands.

He eventually settled in Naisoso with Monika with a complete set of musical equipment and a sound system that she had bought for him from the band at the Flagship Beachcomber Hotel (now The Pearl) in Pacific Harbour.

In 2013, the equipment was destroyed when their humble abode was razed to the ground.

Despite the loss, Romulo continues to play music and over the years has slowly begun acquiring music equipment.

These days he juggles his daytime job as a taxidriver at Safeway in Nadi with the odd musical job that pops up from time to time.

"Music is something that lives inside you and I don't think my love for music will ever die," he said.