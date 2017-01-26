Group gives water tanks

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Naweni in Cakaudrove implement their new water tank beside the vilalge headman's house. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THREE communities in Cakaudrove have benefited from 5000-litre water tanks given to them by the Naqaqa Giving Foundation based in Savusavu.

A team from the foundation set up two water tanks in Naweni Village on Tuesday.

Village headman Osea Ragoleya said accessing water in the village had been difficult for villagers, especially during dry periods.

Mr Ragoleya said the two tanks would become a good water source during emergency periods.

"We have a lot of elderly people in the village and when we do not receive piped water, life becomes difficult for families," he said.

"Installing the two large water tanks in the village has been the best thing for villagers.

"The two water tanks have been placed strategically at the upper and lower end of the village."

Meanwhile, the foundation's executive director, Max Cross, said the tanks were part of their clean water project following Severe TC Winston.

"The objective is to provide clean water to communities that do not have reliable water sources," he said.

"We provide communities with two 5000-litre water tanks with rain catchment systems.

"We install the tanks on brick foundations and we implement them close to the largest and cleanest roof in the village, normally the village hall."

Mr Cross said villagers had a responsibility in the maintenance of the water tanks after they were implemented.

"We have completed implementation of these tanks in Naidi, Naweni, Tacilevu and later on for Nagigi Village," he said.

"The tank costs around $1800 each depending on whether we buy it either from here or Suva where it is cheaper."