Foundation reaches out

/ Front page / News

THE Naqaqa Giving Foundation plans to work with people in Savusavu to improve communities and the living conditions of families.

As an American Charity foundation incorporated in California, the foundation was founded by American millionaire and Savusavu resident Gavin DeBecker.

In an interview this week, foundation executive director Max Cross said communities needed to approach them if they wanted their assistance.

Referring to their projects, Mr Cross said communities had their roles to play, adding that this was vital for the success of the project.

"The foundation has been involved in a lot of community work around the Savusavu-Cakaudrove area," he said.

"Following TC Winston, the foundation has been receiving assistance from other kind Samaritans like the LT Marie Family Foundation which had wanted to specifically help affected families get clean water.

"We had concentrated our relief works in Naidi, Naweni and Tacilevu which were badly affected by TC Winston."

Mr Cross said apart from the provision of water tanks to communities, they were also promoting sporting activities such as squash to children in the Savusavu area.

"The foundation does not limit its community assistance projects as we also focus on health too," he said.

"Savusavu Health Centre is the mind child of the foundation and is looked after by a local doctor who manages the foundation's facilities."