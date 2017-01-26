Focus shifts

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT has shifted its focus to the districts of the 14 provinces in the country for the selection of candidates for the Seasonal Workers Program.

A statement from the Employment Ministry revealed that as part of the new district-based recruitment strategy, the vanua (traditional clans) would be responsible for the selection of three pilot workers from their villages who will go through two assessments.

The statement said if a candidate passed both assessments, they would then be placed in the district work-ready pool.

"Candidates will be identified from all provinces and these are the clients who have successfully undertaken medical assessment and physical fitness tests for seasonal work employment opportunities," the statement said.

"The seasonal work scheme and program is employer-driven, therefore the final selection of potential workers for seasonal work deployment would be determined by the employer.

"During the assessments for both the medical and fitness tests, candidates go through screening from body mass index, lung test, audio, visual to name a few, as well as fitness tests conducted by the Fiji Police Force."

The statement said both screenings were conducted to ensure that clients going for seasonal work were medically and physically fit to do the vigorous job in the horticulture and viticulture industries.

"Since the program is employer-driven, the National Employment Centre will facilitate as and when we receive requests from Australia and New Zealand Seasonal Work Employers," the statement said.

The statement added with the district-based selection, workers were more experienced in the agro-based industry and were used to vigorous work in farms.