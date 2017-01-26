Fiji Time: 2:04 PM on Thursday 26 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Focus shifts

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, January 26, 2017

GOVERNMENT has shifted its focus to the districts of the 14 provinces in the country for the selection of candidates for the Seasonal Workers Program.

A statement from the Employment Ministry revealed that as part of the new district-based recruitment strategy, the vanua (traditional clans) would be responsible for the selection of three pilot workers from their villages who will go through two assessments.

The statement said if a candidate passed both assessments, they would then be placed in the district work-ready pool.

"Candidates will be identified from all provinces and these are the clients who have successfully undertaken medical assessment and physical fitness tests for seasonal work employment opportunities," the statement said.

"The seasonal work scheme and program is employer-driven, therefore the final selection of potential workers for seasonal work deployment would be determined by the employer.

"During the assessments for both the medical and fitness tests, candidates go through screening from body mass index, lung test, audio, visual to name a few, as well as fitness tests conducted by the Fiji Police Force."

The statement said both screenings were conducted to ensure that clients going for seasonal work were medically and physically fit to do the vigorous job in the horticulture and viticulture industries.

"Since the program is employer-driven, the National Employment Centre will facilitate as and when we receive requests from Australia and New Zealand Seasonal Work Employers," the statement said.

The statement added with the district-based selection, workers were more experienced in the agro-based industry and were used to vigorous work in farms.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Vehicle falls into Rewa River
  2. Sevens hit-out
  3. Youth labelled 'public threat,' residents live in fear
  4. Israeli PM cancels Fiji trip
  5. FLP's poll stance
  6. Child dies from hot spring bath burns
  7. Airport extension highlighted
  8. Time out for 7s gladiators
  9. Irish nun celebrates 100th birthday
  10. New look FSC board

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)