Facing hardship

+ Enlarge this image Students of Nuku St Peter Chanel Primary School getting into a punt to take them home. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

STUDENTS of Nuku in the interior of Serua have to sacrifice a lot to ensure they get educated and earn a living when they grow up.

When a team from this newspaper visited the area on Monday, students were seen getting into boats at Nuku and Naimasimasi villages to return to their homes after classes at Nuku St Peter Chanel Primary School.

Head teacher Lele Ravuloto said students and teachers faced a lot of difficulties daily.

"There is a big difference in schools in the city and rural areas. Over here, we are always running to get things done on time," she said.

"Right now we don't have access to phones, internet and electricity. I sometimes have to cross the river to go to the secondary school to photocopy or get typing done."

Ms Ravuloto said children had to travel in boats to get to school even during bad weather.

She said the Ministry of Education had assisted them last year with the construction of new teachers quarters.

"The support has been great from the ministry. The minister himself came down last year and he gave us $60,000 to build our new quarters and a new classroom for the school," she said.

Ms Ravuloto said the ministry also gave a generator to the school, but it needed repairing after the construction team had worked on the quarters.

She said the school needed a bigger generator to supply power for the electrical items they had in the school.

"We have computers, printers and other appliances here with us, but we don't have power. We just need power to use them," she said.

The school, which caters for more than 100 students from the nearby Masi, Naimasimasi, Nuku villages and Malita and Wainikau settlements, was constructed in 1948.