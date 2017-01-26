Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Thursday 26 January

Bail plea dismissed

Aqela Susu
Thursday, January 26, 2017

THE Fiji Times publisher and general manager Hank Arts will not be able to travel to New Zealand to attend his daughter's wedding next month and for a medical review after the High Court in Suva dismissed his bail variation application yesterday.

Mr Arts had earlier made an application to travel from February 11 to February 27.

He appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

Mr Arts is charged with Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief, Fred Wesley, Fiji Times Ltd and contributor Josaia Waqabaca with one count of inciting communal antagonism in relation to an article published in the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai, on April 27 last year.

It is alleged Mr Waqabaca, Ravula, Wesley, Mr Arts and Fiji Times Ltd made, or caused to be published, a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper that was likely to incite dislike, hatred or antagonism of the Muslim community.

In his ruling, Justice Rajasinghe said the offence of communal antagonism was a serious offence that was related to communal and religious relations of the community.

"Hence the public has a greater interest in the offence of this nature," he said.

Justice Rajasinghe said Mr Arts had a dual citizenship in Fiji and New Zealand which would enable him to stay away indefinitely without the requirement of a valid visa.

"He has his family members living in New Zealand. Therefore, I find the applicant has strong community and family ties in New Zealand."

He said he also did not find the proposed security by Mr Arts of his two properties sufficient enough to permit him to travel overseas.

Justice Rajasinghe also found that Mr Art's proposed security of accrued balance of his Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) was not a sufficient security in his application.

Mr Arts informed the court that he had no other assets overseas.

In addition, Mr Arts had proposed that David Aidney and/or Jinesh Patel be his surety while he was away in New Zealand.

Both Mr Aidney and Mr Patel had agreed not to travel overseas and remain in Fiji while Mr Arts was overseas.

Suva lawyer Feizal Haniff represented Mr Arts.

Mr Arts has been given 30 days to appeal to the Fiji Court of Appeal.








