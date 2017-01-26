Allegations are 'lies and false', says accused

/ Front page / News

A POLICEMAN charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl yesterday labelled the allegations against him by the complainant as lies and false.

The 42-year-old accused, who is charged with three counts of rape, is on trial before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

He was the first of five defence witnesses to take the witness stand as the trial went into its third day yesterday.

The alleged offence took place on January 22, 2016 in Suva.

The accused told the court he did not know who the complainant was nor does he know her parents.

He told the court that on the date of the alleged incident, he only spoke with his neighbour and another lady from their front gate about 6.30pm after returning from picking his wife.

He also clarified in court about the tattoos on his body.

The defence told the court that the complainant had informed the court that the alleged rapist had a rose tattooed on his leg.

However, the accused told the court he only had a tattoo of an angel with his name on his right leg and a tattoo of his name, an arrow and mat designs on his left leg.

The accused also went around the courtroom to show the assessors, the judge and the counsels his tattoo.

He said he only used to see the complainant walking past the store where he worked to go to her house or when she used to go to the shop.

The accused also denied ever speaking to the complainant or offering to drop her off at school in his car.

He informed the court that all the allegations by the complainant were lies and false that she had made against him.

When asked about the allegations that he had called the complainant from inside a store dressed half naked, the accused argued the store strictly does not entertain students.

The trial continues today.