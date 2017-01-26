Fiji Time: 2:03 PM on Thursday 26 January

Prouds hosts Chinese new year celebrations

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, January 26, 2017

PROUDS Fiji Ltd hosted the Chinese community to mark their 2017 spring festival last night.

The Year of the Rooster is of great importance to the Chinese culture in terms of bringing prosperity and wealth.

More than 500 guests from the Chinese community took advantage of the in-store promotions and were entertained by the Chinese Youth Social and Cultural Association.

Prouds Suva Central branch manager Nilesh Chand said they had offered great in-store reduction on prices.

"We have good prices on items and we have upgraded our stocks to meet their demands. We have brought in special products that they like, like pearls and skin care products," he said.

Suva lawyer Jon Apted said it was a great incentive by Prouds to host the event where prices on items were great.

At the end of the celebrations, winners were announced with the first prize winner getting a TISSOT ladies watch, second winner got Lumisa coral silver bracelet, third prize was a Jimmy Choo perfume and fourth winner got a Kenzo perfume.








