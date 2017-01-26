Fires destroy houses

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Firefighters battle the fire that destroyed this house at Gaji Rd yesterday. The National Fire Authority attended to three fires in the Suva and Nasinu areas yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THREE house fires were recorded yesterday, leading to more concerns on fire safety issues in the country.

In the first incident, a family of five became homeless after a fire destroyed their two-bedroom flat at Caubati in Nasinu .

The fire which started about 9:30am resulted in the family losing most of their belongings valued about $10,000.

Shavneel Chand said the fire started from the kitchen of the adjacent flat and it took a few minutes before the whole flat was engulfed in flames.

"I was sleeping when my sister-in-law, Ranjita, woke me up and told me she could see smoke coming out from the kitchen of flat two," he said.

"Soon after that with the help of the neighbours, we managed to quickly save some of our belongings. The fire team arrived after 15 minutes and by then the blaze was so strong that we had to go to the roadside and wait."

Ranjita Chand said she was shocked at how fast the fire spread.

"I was feeding my two-year-old daughter when I noticed smoke coming out from the window. I went outside to check and saw the smoke. After that what happened was so fast that we were caught by surprise. The fire spread very quickly and I am thankful no one got hurt," she said.

In the second incident, residents of Jittu Estate in Suva were in shock after Tulia Navui lost everything in a house fire.

Ms Navui was lost for words as to what had happened just within 30 minutes.

She was drinking tea at her home when people outside told her that smoke was coming from the back of the house.

"I quickly made my way outside with my son and saw what was happening. I couldn't save anything and I am lucky that no one was injured," she said.

"The fire started after midday and the fire people came and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses."

Ms Navui and her family had been living in the area for the past four years.

Meanwhile, a third fire in Sukanaivalu Rd in Nabua destroyed a wooden house yesterday afternoon.

Police and the National Fire Authority are investigating the three fire incidents.