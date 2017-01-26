Fiji Time: 2:04 PM on Thursday 26 January

Double celebration for chief operating officer

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, January 26, 2017

SUPPLY chain management expert, Navin Chandra was announced the Fiji Sugar Corporation's new chief operating officer yesterday.

He has worked in various industries and spent the past 19 years with Coca-Cola Amatil in New Zealand and Australia.

Yesterday, Mr Chandra also celebrated his 45th birthday with his 70-year-old proud mum, Sawbhagya Wati Chandra, by his side.

"I grew up on a farm and I know very intimately the struggles that farmers go through. I decided to take up the position even though it is a challenging time for FSC because I believe that we can turn things around," he said.

Mrs Chandra said she was proud of her son's achievements.

"He is a very hardworking boy and a good son. He always ensures that I'm well taken care of even when he is away in Australia and New Zealand," she said.

"Having mum here is so very special," said Mr Chandra.

"She has been the foundation of the family since the passing of my father Satish Chandra 19 years ago."

Before working at Coca-Cola Amatil, Mr Chandra worked as an environmental officer with the Fiji Department of Environment. He also had a stint at Vatukoula Gold Mines as an environment manager.








