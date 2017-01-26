Clark to 'do some good'

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation's new chief executive officer, Zimbabwean, Graham Clark is ready to take FSC to greater heights.

Mr Clark has held senior positions in South Africa, Malawi, Swaziland and Nigeria.

He has been the group managing director for Ilovo Sugar Ltd, the African continent's largest sugar producer and exporter which employs about 30,000 staff in six countries.

"We are delighted to have secured the services of someone of the calibre of Graham Clark.

"He is going to be extremely useful in our ambition to take the Fiji sugar industry forward into the next decade," FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan said.

Asked why he came to Fiji when the industry was at one of its lowest points, Mr Clark said he viewed the current predicament of FSC as an opportunity to do some good for Fiji.

"I believe I have a background that can serve the company and the country well and I see great opportunity for FSC going forward.

"I look forward to getting into the seat, learning more about the industry and understanding the issues facing us and help build a way forward for us."