New look FSC board

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, January 26, 2017

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation has made sweeping changes to its board.

Gone are board members who had served under former executive chairman and CEO Abdul Khan.

Announcing the changes at a press conference in Lautoka yesterday, FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan said among the board members who had resigned were Marika Gaunavou and Ratu Deve Toganivalu.

They are replaced by Vodafone CEO Pradeep Lal and Reserve Bank of Fiji deputy governor Arif Ali. Another inclusion to the board is Harry Raniga from Maganlal Jiwa and Sons Ltd in Ba.

"As you can see we have revamped the board with most of the work being done by the Sugar (Ministry) permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

"We view Mr Raniga's addition to the board as a huge positive for the industry. He is very passionate about the industry coming from Ba, and he has volunteered to give his services and we are actually delighted to have him on board.

"We are looking forward to significant contributions, and most importantly to good counsel and advice to make the FSC a viable and ongoing entity for the country."

Mr Mohan also acknowledged the commitment of Mr Gaunavou and Mr Toganivalu and mentioned his deep appreciation for their dedicated services to the FSC.








