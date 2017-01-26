Airport extension highlighted

/ Front page / News

ONE of the pressing issues affecting tourism in Savusavu which will be highlighted by the newly-registered Savusavu Chamber of Commerce is the extension of the town's airport.

In an interview, chamber chief executive officer Karl Smith said the Savusavu Tourism Association had formerly voiced their concerns on the need for the extension of the airport in the past years.

Mr Smith said with the formal registration of the town's new chamber of commerce, they would now take the issue further.

"As many are aware, the Savusavu Tourism Association had offered in the past to pay for the extension and then to later have Government work with us in having the costs repaid," he said.

"This will take added emphasis now that we have the chamber of commerce which is the proper structure to highlight these issues," he said.

. "Savusavu airport has been in need for extension to boost business and tourism in the town."