THE Qoliqoli Cokovata Management Committee (QCMC) of Macuata has banned the catch of kasala fish or camouflage grouper.

Fishermen who apply for fishing licences in the districts of Mali, Macuata, Sasa and Dreketi will not be allowed to catch the kasala species from next month.

The decision to ban the A-Grade species has been endorsed by the Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. Those caught with the kasala fish will have their licences cancelled permanently. World Wildlife Fund for Nature officer Laitia Tamata said the decision was based on results of a survey carried out in 2014 and 2015.

"The survey showed that spawning of kasala rated 11 per cent which is well below the standard of 30 per cent and this is why the committee reps have decided to ban kasala," he said.

"The QCMC reps visited villages and informed them about the results of the survey and discussions held at the workshops in Naduri Village.

The licences, which would be issued next month, will be valid until December.

Mr Tamata said they also discussed strategies to ensure that fishermen adhered to the licensing conditions.

"The Commissioner Northern and the Fisheries Department is aware of this condition and we have discussed monitoring strategies as well," he said.

Ratu Wiliame said the villagers would also help out with monitoring.

"We need to play our roles and work with the stakeholders to protect our qoliqoli and ensure that the kasala species is safe."