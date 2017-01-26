Child dies from hot spring bath burns

/ Front page / News

A FAMILY is grieving for their four-year-old boy who died after he sustained burns while swimming in a hot spring pool at Waiqele outside Labasa Town last week.

When approached for a comment yesterday, the parents of the deceased refused to speak as they were still trying to come to terms with the death.

However, close family members who did not wish to be named said the boy had visited the hot spring with family members for a picnic on Sunday last week. The boy headed straight into the pool when the family arrived at the spot.

Despite warnings from elder family members who were busy offloading belongings from their vehicle, the boy kept advancing to the deeper part of the pool where heat was concentrated.

According to relatives, when they heard him shouting and splashing in the hot water, his father dived into the pool to save his son, but it was too late.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that the incident happened last weekend, adding that the boy had to be hospitalised this week after he sustained 80 per cent burns to his body.

Ms Naisoro said while trying to save his son, the father had also sustained burns.

"Unfortunately the little boy passed away on Tuesday this week," she said.

"His body is at the Labasa Hospital for post-mortem examination while police investigation continues."

Ms Naisoro said in a separate incident the body of a 40-year-old man was awaiting post-mortem examination at Taveuni hospital after he allegedly drowned at the Tavoro waterfalls on Sunday afternoon last week. She said the national drowning death toll stood at six compared with seven last year.