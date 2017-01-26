Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Thursday 26 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Child dies from hot spring bath burns

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, January 26, 2017

A FAMILY is grieving for their four-year-old boy who died after he sustained burns while swimming in a hot spring pool at Waiqele outside Labasa Town last week.

When approached for a comment yesterday, the parents of the deceased refused to speak as they were still trying to come to terms with the death.

However, close family members who did not wish to be named said the boy had visited the hot spring with family members for a picnic on Sunday last week. The boy headed straight into the pool when the family arrived at the spot.

Despite warnings from elder family members who were busy offloading belongings from their vehicle, the boy kept advancing to the deeper part of the pool where heat was concentrated.

According to relatives, when they heard him shouting and splashing in the hot water, his father dived into the pool to save his son, but it was too late.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that the incident happened last weekend, adding that the boy had to be hospitalised this week after he sustained 80 per cent burns to his body.

Ms Naisoro said while trying to save his son, the father had also sustained burns.

"Unfortunately the little boy passed away on Tuesday this week," she said.

"His body is at the Labasa Hospital for post-mortem examination while police investigation continues."

Ms Naisoro said in a separate incident the body of a 40-year-old man was awaiting post-mortem examination at Taveuni hospital after he allegedly drowned at the Tavoro waterfalls on Sunday afternoon last week. She said the national drowning death toll stood at six compared with seven last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Vehicle falls into Rewa River
  2. Sevens hit-out
  3. Youth labelled 'public threat,' residents live in fear
  4. Israeli PM cancels Fiji trip
  5. FLP's poll stance
  6. Child dies from hot spring bath burns
  7. Airport extension highlighted
  8. Time out for 7s gladiators
  9. Irish nun celebrates 100th birthday
  10. New look FSC board

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)