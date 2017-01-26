Youth labelled 'public threat,' residents live in fear

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Burenicagi resident Pio Naiqama with copies of the youth's bail conditions and DVRO papers. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

RESIDENTS of Burenicagi Settlement in Naweni, Cakaudrove are living in fear and blame police inaction for the alleged release of a violent youth into their community whom they have labelled as a public threat.

In an interview, reigning Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival Turaga King, Pio Naiqama claimed the youth turned violent hurling abuse and threats at people in public whenever he was drunk.

Mr Naiqama claimed that despite several reports to police in Savusavu, the youth allegedly continued to be released after warnings by police.

"Police inaction has inflicted fear in the people of this area and we do not trust police with our safety," he claimed.

"The youth is our nephew and everybody in this community is related but we do not want him here because of his violent behaviour.

"The youth has assaulted senior people in the community like me," Mr Naiqama claimed.

He claimed the youth had breached his bail conditions.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a restraining order had been issued to the youth on January 23.

Ms Naisoro said a police team had been tasked to speak to the community with regards to their concerns.

"The earlier report against him was dealt with immediately and he was charged and produced in court," she said.

"A team has been dispatched to Naweni to look into the situation," she said.