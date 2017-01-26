Israeli PM cancels Fiji trip

/ Front page / News

ISRAELI Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be visiting Fiji because of "logistical reasons".

Dorit Herscovici, the spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Canberra, said senior Israeli officials had been in close contact with their counterparts in Fiji "and the latter have been updated on this development".

"It is only for logistical reasons that the visit of PM Netanyahu to Fiji will unfortunately not take place," she said.

Responding to queries on whether the late February trip had been cancelled because of perceptions about Fiji's commitment to Israel, Ms Herscovici said Israel and Fiji continued to enjoy good and close relations.

She stated her comments were made on behalf of ambassador Shmuel Ben-Shmuel.

"Both countries are tirelessly working to strengthen and deepen the strong bonds between our nations and our people and we will continue to do so into the future."

Last year, Mr Netanyahu announced an upcoming trip to Fiji, which he explained would be part of an ongoing bid to bolster Israel's standing in international forums such as the United Nations.