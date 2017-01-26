FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

A YOUNG lady decided to make good use of her day off from work, so she boarded a bus in Suva and headed for Lautoka.

The reason for her trip was to buy clothes.

Arriving in the Sugar City after 1pm, she quickly made the rounds in the western heat.

Beachcomber heard that she boarded a bus in Lautoka at 5.30pm with three bags of clothes and arrived in Suva about 10pm.

When she went to work the next day, she felt dizzy and was unable to move around, saying it was very hot in Lautoka.

The end result of her shopping trip to Lautoka was her boss sending her home early to recover.

Beachcomber heard the lesson she learnt was not to make a day trip again to Lautoka to buy clothes.