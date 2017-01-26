Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Thursday 26 January

NFP targets more women candidates

Nasik Swami
Thursday, January 26, 2017

WOMEN candidates will be a priority for the National Federation Party (NFP) in the 2018 General Election.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the party would announce a strong line-up of women candidates, making it about 50 per cent of the party's candidates to contest the election.

"As party leader, I will ensure that we have as many women candidates as possible and I can assure you that we will have some of the best," he said.

He said he had informed the party's management board of the important role women would play ahead of the polls.

Prof Prasad said when he took leadership of the party, one important task he undertook was to have more women candidates and the party managed to attract some of the best.

"If you look at our candidates in the last election, we had some of the best, qualified female candidates and some very young ones as well," he said.

Eleven women candidates stood for the party in the 2014 General Election.

Other political parties are also working on their strategies as the country prepares to go to the polls next year.








