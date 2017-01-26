Fiji Time: 2:04 PM on Thursday 26 January

Island school receives furniture

Mere Naleba
Thursday, January 26, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama handed over $44,000 worth of furniture to the management of Kavala Bay Primary School on Kadavu yesterday.

The assistance featured 50 double bunk beds, 100 mattresses, 50 desks and 50 chairs.

"For our students here at Kavala primary, receiving this new high quality equipment sends a very strong message. It says that my Government cares deeply about your success and is prepared to invest in your future," said Mr Bainimarama.

He said the assistance would allow students to learn in a much more conducive environment.

Mr Bainimarama is touring Kadavu with a government delegation.








