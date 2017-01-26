Fiji Time: 2:04 PM on Thursday 26 January

WAF plugs water loss

Litia Cava
Thursday, January 26, 2017

THE reduction of non-revenue water level from 51.7 per cent to 39.6 per cent last year has resulted in the savings of $13.8 million by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF), says Minister for Infrastructure Parveen Kumar.

Non-revenue water refers to the water that is produced and lost before it reaches the customer. The loss of water can be caused by leakages, water theft, meter tampering and seized meters.

Mr Kumar highlighted this while officiating at the first Fiji National Water Forum at the Novotel Convention Centre in Lami yesterday.

"The reduction has been made possible through the programs carried out by WAF such as meter replacement program, pipe replacement program for the aging pipes and leak identification program using sounding and step test that uses parametric and data loggers," he said.

He said the national water forum would be an annual event.

"The forum will help to promote knowledge sharing on national and global water challenges and solutions and to also enhance sector co-ordination and governance," Mr Kumar said.

Meanwhile, WAF chief executive Opetaia Ravai, during his presentation said the authority was trying its best to build better infrastructures which could adapt in the coming years to the increase in the moving population and economic activities.








