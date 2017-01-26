Irish nun celebrates 100th birthday

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sister Angela Cavey gets a congratulatory kiss from the President, Jioji Konrote, during her 100th birthday celebration in Suva yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

IRISH nun Sister Angela Cavey who served in Fiji for the past 50 years with the Order of St Joseph of Cluny yesterday celebrated her 100th birthday.

Sister Angela was in for a surprise when the President, Jioji Konrote, and his wife Sarote were part of her birthday celebrations.

"I'm so thankful to God for blessing me with long life and also giving me wonderful friends and lovely people who are here with me today," she said.

Sister Angela came to Fiji in 1967 and stayed in the country for six years before she was transferred to the Cook Islands for five years.

Soon after completing her five-year mission in the Cook Islands, Sister Angela was transferred back to Fiji where she has remained until today.

"Fiji is always in my heart. I'm so excited about celebrating my birthday among people who have become my family. And this is all because of God's grace," she said.

Sister Angela received gifts and a bouquet of flowers specially picked from the Government House garden.

"I feel so special receiving flowers from the President and his wife, and also to have him here is just an honour," she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Konrote congratulated Sister Angela for reaching her 100th birthday.