FLP's poll stance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mahendra Chaudhary during the press conference. Picture: RAMA

AS the Fiji Labour Party (FLP) prepares for the 2018 General Election, it believes there is no room to target voters based on ethnicity and for voting along racial lines, says party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry said it was time to abandon such an approach.

"That's not the approach which should be taken to build the Fiji of the future. We can't be looking back. We can't be living in the past where we had the racial polarisation and voting was largely on ethnicity," he said.

"We don't support that kind of concept, that we will be targeting voters of a particular race on a particular agenda confined to that particular race," he said.

Mr Chaudhry said if FLP was to enter into a coalition, there would be no room for these policies.

"If we come into a coalition, then we must have a common manifesto. It's not a question of three parties of a coalition going and fighting elections with three different manifestos.

"We have to have one manifesto, you have to sort out your differences and produce a manifesto that is acceptable to all and will appeal to the people."

Mr Chaudhry is engaged in talks with Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne on forging a coalition to contest the next general election.

Mr Chaudhry said setting aside differences between long-time political opponents was crucial in ensuring progress.

"Views change, people change and that is good if change is for the better," said Mr Chaudhry.

"If we can see eye to eye 20 to 25 years later and we can sit at the same table and talk the same language, that's progress," he said, referring to himself and Mr Rabuka.

"And I think we should take advantage of that and I'm glad that's happening. It's something which may not have been seen as being possible maybe five to 10 years ago. It's possible today because of change in circumstance."

Mr Chaudhry acknowledged that while voting along racial lines may not disappear overnight, it was still the responsibility of leaders and chiefs to achieve this.