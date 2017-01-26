Fiji Time: 2:04 PM on Thursday 26 January

Sevens hit-out

Maciu Malo
Thursday, January 26, 2017

FIJI shrugged off the cobwebs in their friendly game against England in Wellingtion yesterday in readiness for the much-anticipated HSBC Wellington 7s. Coach Gareth Baber tried out different combinations against the Englishmen in his effort to build a winning combination for the two-day competition.

Skipper Osea Kolinisau formed the backline combination with playmaker Vatemo Ravouvou, with Jerry Tuwai and speed merchant Joeli Lutumailagi as the halfback and wing respectively.

Tireless Jasa Veremalua teamed up with Setareki Bituniyata and tough man Nemani Nagusa in the forwards with Samisoni Viriviri, Mesulame Kunavula, Aminoni Nasilasila, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Kalioni Nasoko coming off from the bench.

Alivereti Veitokani and speedster Nacanieli Labalaba were also used to cover for other players.

Kolinisau said the first hit-out against England was a good test for the players.

"We had a good hit-out against England, we started slow but we achieved what we wanted to achieve in getting our shape right, getting the kick off right," he said.

"We are happy the way we played England today and the boys are excited about playing in the weekend.

After the hit-out against England, the side later sharpened all their set moves while the kickers spent another 30 minutes perfecting their kick-offs and conversions under the watchful eyes of coach Baber.

