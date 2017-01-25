Fiji Time: 10:11 PM on Wednesday 25 January

NFP to have strong female presence

NASIK SWAMI
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 5:11PM THE National Federation Party (NFP) says it will announce a strong lineup of women candidates for the 2018 general election.

Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad said women candidates would be a priority for the party.

"As party leader, I will ensure that we have as many women candidates as possible and I can assure you that we will have some of the best," Prof Prasad said.

He said he had informed the party�s management board of the important role women would play ahead of the polls.








