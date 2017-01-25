Ministerial group tours Lau health facilities

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:59PM MEMBERS of the community and health workers in the outer Lau islands will be able to tell some of the health ministry's highest officials how they would like services improved.

This will be possible when a delegation led by the assistant minister health and medical services, Alex O'Connor visits their islands this week ending February 2.

The delegation left Suva yesterday destined for Moala, Matuku, Totoya, Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa, Ogea, Fulaga, Kabara, Namuka-i-laukomo, Moce, Oneata, Lakeba, Vanuavatu, Nayau, Cicia, Tuvuca, Vanuabalavu and Yacata.

According to a statement from the government?s information services, there are 24 health ministry staff on this tour of various health centres and nursing stations in Lau.

"They will inspect the health facilities and hold discussions with the staff and the communities on the way forward to improve the health service deliveries on maritime islands," the statement said.

"The team will also conduct awareness sessions on the wellness programs regarding family health, women's health and prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Communicable Diseases and address other health related issues in the Lau Group."