Fiji Time: 10:11 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministerial group tours Lau health facilities

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 4:59PM MEMBERS of the community and health workers in the outer Lau islands will be able to tell some of the health ministry's highest officials how they would like services improved.

This will be possible when a delegation led by the assistant minister health and medical services, Alex O'Connor visits their islands this week ending February 2.

The delegation left Suva yesterday destined for Moala, Matuku, Totoya, Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa, Ogea, Fulaga, Kabara, Namuka-i-laukomo, Moce, Oneata, Lakeba, Vanuavatu, Nayau, Cicia, Tuvuca, Vanuabalavu and Yacata.

According to a statement from the government?s information services, there are 24 health ministry staff on this tour of various health centres and nursing stations in Lau. 

"They will inspect the health facilities and hold discussions with the staff and the communities on the way forward to improve the health service deliveries on maritime islands," the statement said.

"The team will also conduct awareness sessions on the wellness programs regarding family health, women's health and prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Communicable Diseases and address other health related issues in the Lau Group."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji 'special'
  2. Clark is the new FSC boss
  3. Former rep cautions Fijian players
  4. Alleged inmate rape explored
  5. Proposed coalition to work on policies
  6. Smith resigns as Fiji TV boss
  7. Fire destroys supermarket, warehouse, bakery
  8. Publisher disallowed overseas travel
  9. Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians
  10. Vegetable supply drops, prices soar

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  8. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  10. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)