Qoliqoli committee imposes fishing rules

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 4:43PM THE Qoliqoli Cokovata Management Committee of Macuata has laid down the rules of this year's fishing licenses.

One of the new changes to the licensing condition is the ban of kasala fish or Camouflage Grouper.

This means that fishermen who apply for fishing licenses in the districts of Mali, Macuata, Sasa and Dreketi will not be allowed to catch the kasala species. 

The decision to ban the A-Grade species has been endorsed by the Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

World Wildlife Fund for Nature officer Laitia Tamata said the decision was based on results of a survey carried out in 2014 and 2015.

"The survey results showed that spawning of kasala rates 11 percent which is well below the standard of 30 percent and this is why the committee reps have decided to ban kasala," he said.








