160 years since advent of Chinese

Update: 4:26PM THE Chinese community around the country will be celebrating the 160th anniversary of the first Chinese settlement in Fiji this week.

President of the Fijian Hotel and Tourism Association Dixon Seeto said this is part of the Chinese New Year's celebration which will happen this Saturday, January 28, 2017.

"There is a planned major event that will involve all major Chinese organisations and associations in Fiji," Mr Seeto said.

He said the event will be held at the Terry Walk in Suva whereby the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will officially open the Fiji China Friendship Pavilion.

"The pavilion is a gift of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China to the Fijian Chinese community," Mr Seeto said.

He said also available on the day are the books to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the arrival of the first Chinese settlers in Fiji at approximately $20 a copy.

This year marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.