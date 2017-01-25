Fiji Time: 10:11 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

160 years since advent of Chinese

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 4:26PM THE Chinese community around the country will be celebrating the 160th anniversary of the first Chinese settlement in Fiji this week.

President of the Fijian Hotel and Tourism Association Dixon Seeto said this is part of the Chinese New Year's celebration which will happen this Saturday, January 28, 2017.

"There is a planned major event that will involve all major Chinese organisations and associations in Fiji," Mr Seeto said.

He said the event will be held at the Terry Walk in Suva whereby the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will officially open the Fiji China Friendship Pavilion.

"The pavilion is a gift of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China to the Fijian Chinese community," Mr Seeto said.

He said also available on the day are the books to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the arrival of the first Chinese settlers in Fiji at approximately $20 a copy.

This year marks the Year of the Rooster  in the Chinese calendar.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji 'special'
  2. Clark is the new FSC boss
  3. Former rep cautions Fijian players
  4. Alleged inmate rape explored
  5. Proposed coalition to work on policies
  6. Smith resigns as Fiji TV boss
  7. Fire destroys supermarket, warehouse, bakery
  8. Publisher disallowed overseas travel
  9. Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians
  10. Vegetable supply drops, prices soar

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  8. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  10. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)