Adaptation key to development

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Lands and Mineral Resources Hon. Faiyaz Siddiq Koya with His Majesty King Filipe VI of Spain in Madrid. Picture: Supplied/DEPTINFO

Update: 4:25PM SUSTAINABLE development of the tourism industry in Fiji and across the Pacific relies on the regions ability to adapt to climate change.

Given that tourism accounts for almost a third of the Fiji gross domestic product, the industry is therefore a vital source of employment for Fijians.

Tourism minister Faiyaz Koya spoke of these points when he spoke in front of high level dignitaries from 57 countries in Madrid, Spain on January 20.

"In the face of this daunting challenge, every Pacific Island country still depends on tourism as their main source of income."

"Tourism contributes around 29.4 per cent of our GDP. The sector is also a vital source of employment for Fijians."

"Therefore, it is a priority of the Fijian Government to ensure that tourism activities are undertaken in a sustainable manner," Minister Koya said.

"We share this planet, we share a duty to its well-being, and we owe each other mutual understanding and respect."

"Therefore, let us work together to keep our development sustainable, whether it be in tourism, agriculture, sport or any other source of prosperity and progress for our citizens," he said.

Koya was representing Fiji at the launch of the 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

The launch was hosted by the United Nations World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) outgoing Secretary General Taleb Rifai.

"Fiji will do everything in our power to help forge international consensus on how to reduce carbon emissions and help protect vulnerable areas of the globe from the extreme weather events and rising seas that are already upon them and we will forward to support from countries that are party to the UNWTO," Koya said.