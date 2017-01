/ Front page / News

Update: 4:00PM THE Rewa Football Association received a timely boost of $50,000 from Vodafone Fiji towards their 2017 OFC Champions League preparation.

Rewa FA boss Nazeel Buksh said they were greatful to Fiji FA and Vodafone Fiji to come on board to help them prepare well.

Rewa along with Ba will be representing Fiji in this year�s competition.

The Delta Tigers have been drawn with Marist FC, AS Tefana and Erakor Golden Star for the competition in March.

Rewa will play their matches in Tahiti.